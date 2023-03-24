Creator marketplace Everpress awarded B Corp status

Everpress, a marketplace allowing creators to design their own t-shirts, has been awarded a B Corporation certification, recognising it for its social and environmental efforts.

The platform achieved an overall score of 92 after being measured on its impact in five areas; workers & community, diversity, equity, inclusion and economic impact.

In a release, Alex Econs, founder of Everpress, said: “B Corp certification is an incredible achievement for a small business like ours.

“Despite being a huge milestone, the work doesn’t end here, ‘better’ is something that’s always on the horizon and we are in a constant work in progress to prioritise our social and environmental impact.”

Founded in 2016, Everpress has established itself as a platform that looks to support independent and grassroots creators, utilising a pre-order model that it says provides a more responsible way to create and shop.

In a bid to step towards more sustainable methods, the company launched its Everpress Classic Tee in 2022, which it creates in a Sedex-monitored workshop and packages with one polybag per 100 garments to minimise waste. The shirt’s sizes range from XXS to XXXXXL, making it “the most inclusive” on the marketplace.

To achieve B Corp, companies must endure a rigorous evaluation process by the nonprofit network, which has outlined high standards for social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.