Crew Clothing boss reportedly exits, senior colleagues said to have followed

The chief executive officer of Crew Clothing David Butler has reportedly been ousted by the brand’s owner, Brigadier Acquisition Company, while other senior executives are also believed to have left their positions.

It is understood that Brigadier's boss Monshi Shina was behind Butler’s departure, while the retailer’s head of trade Cathy Carrington Birch and head of technical Kerry Beckwith have also exited.

A spokesperson for Crew Clothing told This Is Money: “The directors of Crew Clothing Co Limited announce that David Butler has resigned as chief executive of the business by mutual agreement.”

Crew Clothing was acquired by Brigadier in 2017 for an undisclosed sum, sparking the departure of the brand’s chief executive Louise Barns, who had been with the company since 2014, and its chief financial officer, Stuart Owens.

This year, Crew Clothing appeared to be on an expansion spree, partnering with Marks & Spencer for its ‘Brands at M&S’ platform as well as outlining a plan to open 40 new UK stores by 2025.

At the beginning of the year, Crew Clothing reported that both its online and store sales had increased 15 percent in the seven weeks to January 8, 2023, driven by the rise in demand for partywear.