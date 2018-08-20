Crew Clothing posts 2 percent rise in annual turnover

For the year ended October 29, 2017, Crew Clothing Co. Limited has reported 2 percent increase in its annual turnover to 59.2 million pounds (75.4 million dollars), which the company said was driven by its continued investment in product range, ecommerce platform and store portfolio.

The company’s EBITDA for the year rose 17 percent to 3.4 million pounds (4.3 million dollars). The company added that profit for the period amounted to 838,000 pounds (10,67,522 dollars) compared to a loss of 639,000 pounds (8,13,909 dollars) last year.

Crew Clothing is a British lifestyle brand that offers men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories through its retail stores, websites and wholesale accounts.

Picture:Facebook/Crew Clothing