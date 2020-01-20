Crew Clothing reports “record breaking” Christmas

British smart casual lifestyle brand Crew Clothing Company has reported an increase of 12 percent in total store and online sales over the Christmas period, defying high street trends.

In the eight weeks to January 5, 2020, Crew Clothing recorded an 18 percent uplift in online sales when compared with like-for-like sales the year before, and an increase of 4 percent in-store sales.

Crew Clothing Company chief executive David Butler said in a statement: “It’s been a great year for Crew Clothing, with Christmas creating record sales highs. Regular new lines, the introduction of a transitional range and a competitive mark down strategy has boosted sales over the period.

“Together this has contributed to one of the business’s best years in its 27-year history, putting us in a strong position as we move into 2020.”

The business, which offers smart casual apparel, footwear and accessories for men and women, has continued to perform well, despite tough trading conditions and general retail sales falling on the high street, after a strategic plan was initiated in 2018 after the acquisition of the business, led by Butler.

Part of the strategy was the utilisation of data within the business, which Crew Clothing has stated has enable it to improve systems and supplier relationships as well as revolutionising the product proposition. These steps it adds has allowed the brand to be “well placed in exploring further channels and to develop existing and new product categories, which will complement its current revenues and customer needs moving forward”.

Crew Clothing Company was founded in the back of a windsurfing shop in Salcombe in the early 1990s by Alistair Parker-Swift. Today, the retailer operates 81 stores around the country, as well as online at crewclothing.com .

Image: courtesy of Crew Clothing Company