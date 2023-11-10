Crew Clothing ups new customer sales through tech partnerships

British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing has reported that its purchases by new customers has increased three times over after it struck up new partnerships with select tech companies.

The retailer announced new deals with performance specialists Nest and marketing solutions provider Wunderkind both in a bid to optimise online performance, improve web traffic and retarget among existing customers.

With Nest, Crew looked into developing its paid social strategy, refocusing on raising brand awareness for new customers and shifting budget allocation towards high-quality audiences.

In a release, Ally Bradshaw, digital and customer director at Crew, said: “We challenged Nest with scaling new customer acquisition using paid social – and it delivered a three times increase in purchases from new customers in the first few months, by targeting our next best customers and driving traffic from untapped audiences.”

Through Wunderkind, on the other hand, Crew set out to identify its website traffic, while attempting to grow its addressable first-party customer database, applying the firm’s technology to ultimately expand the reach of its email programme.

According to Crew, the result was a 148 percent increase in revenue generation performance compared to its previous solution, with 7.4 percent of the brand’s total digital revenue now driven by Wunderkind.

Bradshaw added: “By capturing data and using it to nurture consumers, we have been able to provide a personalised shopping experience that keeps shoppers coming back.

“The data we gather through Wunderkind allows us to tailor our content and promotions to the individual needs and interests of each customer.”