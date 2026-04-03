Crisis talks on Strait of Hormuz seek to increase pressure on Iran

During the crisis meeting on the largely blocked Strait of Hormuz, participating countries discussed possible further sanctions against Tehran.

The British Foreign Office announced this following an online meeting convened by the UK with representatives from more than 40 countries. Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper spoke of a determination among many countries to open the strait, which is vital for global trade. No concrete steps have been taken for the time being.

Measures to increase pressure on Iran discussed

According to the statement, measures to increase pressure on Iran were discussed at the meeting, including economic and political ones, “such as sanctions”, should the Strait of Hormuz remain closed. Numerous sanctions are already in place against Iran, for example in the energy sector.

Another measure could be cooperation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) “to ensure that the first stranded ships can get underway again”, according to the statement. The IMO recently announced that it is already working on evacuation plans for the numerous stranded ships and seafarers.

Meeting of military planners in London next week

The impact of the Iranian blockade on the economy is enormous. After the US and Israel attacked Iran, Tehran brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill with attacks and threats. This is also why Cooper repeatedly denounced Tehran's “recklessness”. Iran has taken the “global economy hostage”, she said.

Even before the crisis meeting, which Germany also attended, Cooper announced a meeting of military planners. They are scheduled to meet next week in Northwood, north of London, as the British Ministry of Defence wrote on X. The meeting will discuss “feasible options to ensure the accessibility and security of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping”.