Crocs and Lego partner for new footwear collection

Danish toy company Lego and US footwear brand Crocs announced the start of a multi-year global partnership on Friday. The first result of the collaboration is set to launch soon.

On February 16, the two companies will launch the “Lego Brick Clog”, an interpretation of the classic Crocs plastic shoe with a Lego design. “Each of these oversized collector's items features four studs with the Lego brand logo and an innovative, brick-like outsole,” Crocs stated. The “Lego Brick Clog” will cost 199.99 euros and will be sold through both brands' online shops.

Lego and Crocs plan to introduce more products throughout the year. A second collection is already planned for the spring, offering “even more opportunities to wear and play”. As part of the partnership, the two brands will also focus on a “global presence in all key markets with selected in-store experiences”.

Carly Gomez, chief marketing officer at Crocs, explained the background of the collaboration. “The Lego Group's boundless imagination is a perfect match for the wonderfully unusual spirit of Crocs,” she explained in a statement. “We are both brands that are proud to be different, promote self-expression and inspire creativity. I can't wait to show our fans what we have created together – we have truly broken new ground in a way we have never done before.”

The “Lego Brick Clog” will be launched in February Image: Crocs Inc.