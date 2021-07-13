Crocs files lawsuit against 21 companies for copycat clogs

Crocs, the purveyor of casual footwear, has filed lawsuits against 21 companies in the U.S. alleging infringements of its registered trademarks. After seeing a surge in demand for its comfortable molded shoes during the pandemic, the company is stepping up its trademark enforcement.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based footwear giant is seeking monetary damages for violations of certain intellectual property relating to Crocs’ three-dimensional trademark rights, it said in a press release.

The defendants named in the lawsuits include Walmart Inc., Loeffler Randall Inc. and Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., as well as a host of smaller companies and subsidiary suppliers.

“These actions underscore our determination to take forceful steps to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property,” said Daniel Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Risk Officer at Crocs. “It is essential that we protect Crocs’ iconic DNA, and we will not tolerate the infringement of our rights or those who try to freeride on the investments we have made in our brand.”

Crocs’ latest filings are in furtherance of a June 2021 complaint filed with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) that seeks to block the importation and subsequent sale of products into the United States that infringe on the same rights.