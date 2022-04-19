Crocs hires Deanna Bratter as global head of sustainability

Crocs, Inc. has roped in Deanna Bratter as vice president, global head of sustainability.

In this newly created role, the company said, Bratter is responsible for driving the company toward its goal of achieving net zero by 2030, and enhancing commitments and impacts across environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG).

"Climate change is an urgent issue that requires meaningful and rapid action. As a brand that invites everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes, we have an equal responsibility to ensure we're doing our part to create a more comfortable world," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees in a statement, adding, "We are confident that Deanna’s deep experience and expertise will help Crocs achieve its ambitious sustainability goals."

Bratter joins Crocs from Danone North America, where she was vice president of sustainable development/one planet.one health. Prior to Danone North America, Bratter led corporate sustainability for WhiteWave Foods and was charged with the company's sustainability initiatives, annual CSR and ESG reporting, and helping to create a values-driven culture.

In July 2021, Crocs outlined a strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and become a more sustainable brand overall. The company added that the brand has already begun making progress in several areas, including a transition to sustainable ingredients across its product lines.

"This is an iconic brand, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to apply my experience in creating more sustainable systems to Crocs, bringing collaborative and innovative solutions in an effort to ensure we meet our commitments and create a more sustainable and comfortable world for all," added Bratter.

Bratter is a graduate of the University of South Florida and has completed sustainability certification programs at the University of Denver and Harvard Business School.