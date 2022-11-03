Crocs Inc. Q3 profit increases, beats estimates

Crocs Inc. released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled 169.35 million dollars, or 2.72 dollars per share. This compares with 153.49 million dollars, or 2.42 per share dollars, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of 185.37 million dollars or 2.97 dollars per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 2.61 dollars per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.4 percent to 985.09 million dollars from 625.92 dollars million last year.(AFP)