Crocs launches return service in Europe

US footwear brand Crocs Inc. now allows customers in Europe to return worn shoes. Its take-back programme, ‘Old Crocs, New Life’, which was already established in the US, launched on Monday in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

In these countries, customers can now return their used Crocs to participating stores and outlets. In return, they will receive a one-time discount of 15 percent on their next purchase in stores and online.

The return service is "part of Crocs’ broader commitment to driving a circular economy in the footwear industry", the company explained in a statement. In Europe, Dutch firm Fast Feet Grinded will now be involved as a recycling partner in the reuse of the returned shoes.

"Together, we are working to reuse used materials in high-quality ways while setting new standards for sustainable footwear production," Crocs explained. In the US, the company said it already has models with "25 percent recycled post-consumer material" in its range.