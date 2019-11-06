Crocs opens new American distribution center in Daytona, Ohio

Crocs Inc. has opened the doors to a new, 550,000 square foot distribution facility in the U.S. Located in Daytona, Ohio, this center will replace the company's current facility just outside of Los Angeles, California.

The Ohio location will serve as the distribution center for all Crocs operations in the U.S. and Canada. It is about 40 percent larger than the Los Angeles center and is expected to be 50 percent more efficient due to a new automation process and its central location. Crocs said in a statement that the new distribution center "will significantly increase speed-to-market capabilities for wholesale customers and e-commerce consumers."

Crocs expects to employ over 150 full-time team members for the distribution center, in positions ranging from hourly to managerial.

“Everyone we have worked with since the inception of this project has gone out of their way to welcome us to this wonderful city," Shannon Sisler, senior vice president and chief people officer, explained. "We look forward to becoming deeply involved in, and giving back to, our new community.”

The company's senior vice president of global supply chain Bill Bine commented that the facility "is essential to our future, as it will support our rapidly growing business and provide an enhanced customer experience.”