Crocs share price jumps on speculation of Justin Bieber collab

All it took was a photo on Justin Bieber's Instagram of Crocs shoes and the caption "Soon", to send the company's stock jumping Thursday on speculation of a future collaboration with the Canadian pop star.

Bieber is regularly seen wearing the plastic clogs in public. But after a post showing a pair afloat in a pool to his 148 million followers, and a dose of online speculation, the markets appeared to take notice.

Crocs, Inc. jumped over 12 percent over the day's trading, before finishing nearly six percent up on Wall Street. The shoemaking company has not made any announcements regarding Bieber and did not immediately reply to a request for comment. That said, the brand has worked with celebrities before, including the release this week of a pair done in collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.(AFP)