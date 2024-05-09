Crocs tops the charts as the world's most popular fashion brand

The primary objective of any fashion or beauty brand is to make an emotional connection to motivate consumers to make a purchase - whether they are selling the latest anti-aging serum or a simple pair of socks. Brands who have successfully developed a solid branding strategy are more likely to establish a solid foundation for growth, and have a higher likelihood of attracting both new and returning customers. In fact, data from a study from marketing agency Red C found that 82 percent of online shoppers prefer to purchase from brands with which they are already familiar.

As fashion brands across the globe continue to vie for consumers' attention - and their wallets, analysts from BusinessFinancing.co.uk delved into Google search data to identify the most popular consumer brands worldwide. However, in the shifting landscape of fashion,

brand popularity can change rapidly, prompting analysts to take another look at which major global brands recently increased in popularity in specific countries. Studying Google search data from 2021 to 2023 to determine which brands have gained or lost popularity in the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia, the new study lists these trends in the map below:

Crocs gained the most popularity globally Credits: BusinessFinanincing.co.uk

Crocs gains the most popularity globally within fashion

Footwear brand Crocs was found to have gained the most popularity globally among fashion brands, taking the top spot in a total of 23 countries. Selling more than 150 million pairs of shoes each year, it’s likely that most consumers have come across a pair of Crocs at some point in their lives. A niche footwear brand that rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to its unique design and extreme comfort, some may find it hard to believe that this footwear brand is now more popular than ever.

In 2023, Crocs, Inc. reported a global net revenue of approximately 3.96 billion USD, an increase from the 3.55 USD billion recorded in the previous year. A quick search for #crocs on Instagram reveals close to 2.7 million posts, where consumers showcase their customized and embellished Crocs styles. Collaborating twice with luxury fashion Balenciaga has likely further fuelled Crocs' boost in popularity, despite footwear initially being designed for function over fashion.

New Balance rises to take second most popular fashion brand globally

The second fashion brand to rise in global popularity is fellow footwear and sportswear brand New Balance, which ranked at the top in 18 countries according to the study. Rising from being seen as the fashion underdog, the brand is said to be “cooler than it was ten years ago,” with sneakerheads across the globe seeking out the brand’s newest silhouettes. In 2022, New Balance achieved a record revenue of 5.3 billion USD, as the brand experienced faster sales growth than larger competitors like Nike and Adidas.

According to USA Today, CEO Joe Preston previously projected that revenues could reach 10 billion USD in the next few years. Collaborations with leading designers such as Salehe Bembury, JJJJound, and Aimé Leon Dore have certainly contributed to New Balance's growing popularity, as has its newfound popularity among celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Chris Pine, Zoe Kravitz, and athletes like NBA players Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray, and MLB players Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor.

Malbon x New Balance 997G Credits: StockX

According to the study, luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH saw the most significant growth in popularity, ranking at the top in 14 countries, followed by luxury fashion houses Burberry and Hermes. LVMH remains the world's most valuable luxury company, based on market capitalization and revenue, and is best known for its extensive portfolio of high-quality brands, commitment to sustainability, and exceptional craftsmanship. The organization's blend of traditional expertise, creativity, and innovation has established LVMH as a global ambassador of French luxury and a symbol of superior French craftsmanship, making the company’s growing popularity a given.

In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. has seen significant increases in popularity in the US and the UK, with an 85 percent year-on-year rise in the US and a 146 percent surge in the UK. Fuelled by growing demand for more loose and straight-fitting styles, such as the iconic Levi’s 501, Levi's jeans have gained enduring popularity in these countries due to their high quality, timeless design, iconic status, comfort, and versatility.