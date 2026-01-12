Cucinelli: record 2025 revenue of 1.41 billion euros, up 11.5 percent

Brunello Cucinelli has concluded 2025 with revenues of 1.41 billion euros (1.64 billion dollars). This represents a growth of 11.5 percent at constant exchange rates, exceeding the forecasts made at the start of the year, and an increase of 10.1 percent at current exchange rates.

The Italian company's growth trend in the fourth quarter was positive. Revenues reached 388.6 million euros, showing an increase of 11.9 percent at constant exchange rates (8.4 percent at current exchange rates).

“We have closed what we consider a record year, both in terms of revenue and brand image. Considering the quality of sales, we expect a healthy, sustainable and balanced profit for 2025,” commented Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the company, in a statement.

Brunello Cucinelli: we are confident for the months to come

“In light of the excellent performance of autumn sales, the positive start of the spring/summer 2026 collection and the excellent feedback on the autumn/winter 2026 pre-collections, we are confident for the months ahead,” explained Cucinelli. “Furthermore, we are strengthening our image of absolute luxury, which we define as ‘gentle luxury’. This is an expression of exclusivity; quality; craftsmanship and Made in Italy. These values are present in our boutiques and in beautiful multi-brand stores worldwide, reflecting our relationship with end customers. We look to this year with great positivity and therefore expect healthy revenue growth of around 10 percent.”

2025 proved to be an important year for the retail channel, which achieved revenue growth of 14.5 percent at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter, with double-digit growth of 10.5 percent also at current exchange rates.

On an annual basis, the retail channel recorded an increase of 12.9 percent at constant exchange rates and 11.3 percent at current rates. This was supported by a positive and well-balanced contribution from the wholesale channel, which grew by 8.5 percent at constant exchange rates and 7.8 percent at current rates. The wholesale channel saw an increase of 6.3 percent at constant exchange rates in the second half of the year.

Sales positive in all geographical areas

Across its core markets, Cucinelli recorded a positive performance. Sales increased by 11.9 percent in America, 8.1 percent in Europe, and 15.3 percent in Asia.

Brunello Cucinelli has brought forward the completion of its three-year plan for artisanal Made in Italy production by six months. This 2024-2026 project involved extraordinary investments over the last two years, which will allow the company to operate with confidence for the next 10 to 15 years. Investments in 2025 amounted to approximately 145 million euros, representing around 10.5 percent of revenue.

“This plan has allowed us to double the size of our Solomeo headquarters and build two new menswear tailoring workshops in Gubbio and Penne. We can now look to the next ten to fifteen years with confidence, supported by a robust production structure that is capable and sized to accommodate expected future growth,” the note specifies.