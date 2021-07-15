Cucinelli's majority shareholder sells 0.95 percent stake

Brunello Cucinelli’s top shareholder, the Fedone holding company, has sold 640,000 shares, a 0.95 percent stake. The shares were sold via an accelerated bookbinding procedure at a price of 47.20 euros per share.

This means that Fedone, the holding company of the brand’s namesake founder and chairman Brunello Cucinelli, now owns a 50.05 percent stake and will remain the property’s controlling shareholder. The company said that the offering was reserved to both qualified Italian investors and foreign institutional investors.

Brunello Cucinelli was one of the fastest rebounding brands after the COVID-19 pandemic. The brands stocks soared to growth not seen since 2017, and they are a major target for investors.