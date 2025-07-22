Dancing Leopard emerges from administration with Seb Mills (ex-Gymshark) as chairman

Dancing Leopard, the independent womenswear brand, has successfully emerged from administration. This revitalization has been facilitated by the involvement of Seb Mills, former Director at Gymshark, who has assumed the role of chairman for the brand.

Since the beginning of 2025, Dancing Leopard has undergone positive developments, including operational enhancements and strategic realignments. Mills is committed to guiding the brand towards a stable future, with plans to implement innovative growth strategies and expand its international brand presence.

The company has also completed an internal restructure, resulting in a more streamlined and focused team. Despite the reduced team size, the current personnel bring a legacy of dedication and expertise, establishing a solid foundation for future success. Recruitment efforts are slated to commence this month to onboard new talent in support of upcoming projects and expansion initiatives.

Seb Mills commented on this new phase, stating, “This is an exciting new chapter for Dancing Leopard. We are committed to building on growth, innovating our offerings, and expanding our reach. I look forward to working with the team and our new recruits to drive the brand forward.”

Established in 2009, Dancing Leopard is known for its distinctive bold prints and statement styles. Drawing inspiration from its Ibizan origins, the brand's collections feature a Mediterranean influence, combining nature-inspired prints with vibrant colours. All designs are created in-house, with original prints hand-drawn by the brand’s print designer, ensuring exclusivity.