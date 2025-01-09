Dancing Leopard falls into administration

Fashion e-tailer Dancing Leopard has filed for administration, appointing Birmingham-based insolvency firm Sanderlings to handle the proceedings.

This is according to recent filings with the UK’s Companies House, where it was revealed that Andrew Fender and Sandra Fender were named joint administrators.

Dancing Leopard was founded in 2009 by Jade Hildreth and Jack Burrows, who upon visiting India were inspired by the country’s fabric markets.

The retailer sells a range of womenswear, including dresses, pyjamas and knitwear, many said to utilise eco-conscious fabrics.

Evidence of trouble brewing became evident in the company’s most recently filed accounts for the year to 31 March 2023.

During this period, its net current assets dropped from 984,326 pounds in the year prior to 843,226 pounds.

The report read: “The directors are aware that cash in the company has declined significantly in the year following a decrease in turnover and increase in expanses due to an operational change.

“The directors are happy that the company [has] resolved these issues and have been profitable for the final months.

“The company’s cash flow has [become] more stable, however the directors note it will take time to build back the working capital.”