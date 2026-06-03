Danish brand Fine Chaos to close

Fine Chaos is closing five years after its launch and will celebrate one last time during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The Danish fashion brand, founded in early 2021 by Ludvig Isaksen and creative director Marc Møllerskov, will cease operations in August. Isaksen announced the news in an email to FashionUnited.

“The vision we set for ourselves in 2021 was one of the most important things in my life, and I am proud of what we have built,” said the co-founder. “However, the numbers have caught up with us, and we have decided to end the project on our own terms and shape the exit ourselves – in the way we see fit.”

Marc Møllerskov (left) and Ludvig Isaksen at the Fine Chaos FW26 show Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

With its dark, foundational aesthetic, Fine Chaos has been a fixture at Copenhagen Fashion Week in recent seasons, also exhibiting at the Danish fashion trade fair CIFF. According to its website, the brand had its own store in Copenhagen. It was also available from various fashion retailers in countries such as Denmark, Austria, and Belgium, as well as in Japan, South Korea, and China.

The brand's own community always played an important role, whether at fashion shows; pop-up and store events; or at hanger parties, clubs and warehouse raves. It was seen as the brand’s “infrastructure” rather than an “extension”. This community will be celebrated at a final event on August 7, the last day of Copenhagen Fashion Week. The final sale, which includes the current spring/summer 2026 collection, has already started on the brand's webshop.

Fine Chaos (from left to right): SS25, FW25 and SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight