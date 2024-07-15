David Beckham partners with Prenetics to launch heath and wellness brand IM8

Health sciences company Prenetics has announced that former international footballer, entrepreneur and philanthropist David Beckham has become a strategic investor in the business.

The company said in a statement that Prenetics and Beckham will become co-founding partners of a new health and wellness brand, IM8, which will focus on cutting-edge consumer health products, with details to be announced at a later date.

Commenting on the development, Beckham said: "Throughout my life and career, I've been fortunate to have access to the best medical professionals, nutrition experts and fitness coaches. Their guidance has been crucial to my health and well-being. That’s why I am excited to be working with Prenetics - a company that is dedicated to innovative, world-leading scientific advancements in health - as a co-founding partner and ambassador for IM8.”

The company added that Beckham has also spent time with Prenetics shareholder, Professor Dennis Lo, during which he has been impressed to learn about Lo’s pioneering discovery of non-invasive prenatal testing in 1997 and current focus on early cancer detection. These conversations have highlighted the significant potential of Prenetics’ innovations to impact global health and longevity.

“This partnership with David marks a transformative era for Prenetics in global health innovation and wellness. Working closely with David these past months, I've been consistently inspired by his vision for accessible health for all. With IM8, we have a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the consumer health and wellness industry,” added Danny Yeung, CEO and co-founder of Prenetics.