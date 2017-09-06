David Nieper factory celebrates second anniversary

David Nieper, the Derbyshire based luxury fashion brand for women over 50 are celebrating the second anniversary of their cutting factory opening in Alfreton.

Launched in 2015, the company invested 750,000 pounds in the new factory, implementing state of the art technology to aid production.

Now, two years later, the company has cut of over 325,000 fashion garments in the factory. The fabric used stretches over 400 miles, equal to the distance between Alfreton and Paris, one of the brand’s biggest export markets.

“A very ‘Happy Birthday’ to our wonderful garment cutting team! The quality is superb and appreciated by customers worldwide. This large investment in new facilities has helped us to increase sales, create more skilled jobs and increase prosperity for Alfreton and our community,” commented Christopher Nieper, Managing Director, David Nieper Ltd.

The factory team has grown to twice the size since 2015, ensuring that there are enough skilled workers to keep up with the demand for David Nieper collections.

David Nieper produces traditionally made British clothing with precision cutting technology, priding themselves on excellent garment ‘fit’ for women over the age of 50.

Photos courtesy of David Nieper