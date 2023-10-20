David’s Bridal announces senior executive promotions

David's Bridal, LLC has announced the promotions of key leaders following a successful transaction between David’s and CION Investment Corporation.

The company said in a release that Kelly Cook will now serve as president, brand, technology, and finance, Nancy Viall will now serve as president, merchandising and supply chain, Bob Walker will now serve as chief operating officer, Rob Cooper will now serve as chief financial officer, and Andrea Dauphinee as chief resources officer.

“Brides turn to us during one of the most important moments of their lives, and our incredible leadership team ensures our organisation is ready to meet our customers’ every need. Kelly, Nancy, Bob, Rob, and Andrea are exceptional leaders with the strategic acumen to guide David’s into its next era of success,” said Jim Marcum, chief executive officer of David's Bridal.

Kelly Cook, the company added, joined David’s Bridal in 2019 to serve as executive vice president, chief marketing & IT officer. In her new role, Cook will report to Marcum and retain ownership of the marketing and technology functions and will assume responsibility for the finance organisation.

Nancy Viall joined the company in 2020 to serve as chief merchandising, design, and inventory management officer. Reporting directly to Marcum, Viall will retain ownership of the merchandising and product development functions, and will assume the responsibility for the supply chain, including the operation of distribution centres.

Bob Walker joined David’s Bridal in 2019 to serve as chief retail officer. In his new role as COO, Walker will maintain leadership of the field sales team and store operations, continuing and expanding his focus on customer experience with the addition of the contact centre as the extended arm of the field customer service and sales team. He will assume the responsibility of running real estate and loss prevention as well.

Rob Cooper, who joined the company in 2006, working in the financial planning and analysis function has been promoted to chief financial officer (CFO), reporting directly to Cook. He will lead the finance team and become a member of the executive leadership team. Cooper assumes the role from departed CFO Charles Lockyer who moved on from the organisation.

Andrea Dauphinee joined David’s Bridal in 2018 to serve as SVP human resources. She will now serve as chief human resources officer, reporting directly to Marcum, and will continue to lead the people function.