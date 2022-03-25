David Schuttenkopf to join FitFlop as chief commercial officer

Wellness footwear company FitFlop has announced the appointment of David Schuttenkopf as chief commercial officer, who will take on the new role in May 2022.

Commenting on the new appointment, Gianni Georgiades, CEO of FitFlop said: “As we continue this new era for FitFlop and are now set on a firm path to strong growth, we need a world-class commercial leader to unleash the full potential of our brand. I am thrilled to welcome David to the team.”

Schuttenkopf, the company said in a release, joins the business tasked with driving FitFlop’s omnichannel strategy, leading all consumer touch points; digital, wholesale and distributor channels as well as the roll out of future retail stores globally.

“The decision to join FitFlop was straightforward - driven by the brand and its purpose, the commercial opportunity, and exceptional people,” Schuttenkopf added.

Schuttenkopf, the company added, brings over 20 years of experience managing and leading sales in European and American markets, with a focus on online and omni trading. In his most recent role as senior director of sales at Deckers Brands, he was responsible for the commercial activities of the UGG brand across 49 countries.