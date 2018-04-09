Dayaday increases annual sales by 8 percent in 2017

The Spanish accessories brand Dayaday, owned by Tous, has increased its sales by 8 percent in 2017 reaching 19.6 million euros in annual turnover.

The accessories brand, owned by the Tous family since 2013, has increased its sales by 8 percent in 2017, which allows it to triple its sales in four years, as reported by the company in a statement.

The company’s strong investment in its sales network during 2017 is already bearing fruit: online sales increased 17 percent during the past year. Besides, the fashion chain almost triple its stores to 78 spreading across 52 cities.

Dayaday is set against an ambitious growth plan: increasing its sales by 10 percent in 2018.

The general director of the company, Laura Tous, welcomed the results achieved. "In 2017, we have focused on the product, working on the different worlds that make up the Dayaday universe," he explained.

"From the styles of the different collections to the incorporation of new models or materials, always placing the customer at the center and attending to our standards of design, quality and price. Likewise, we have optimized the purchase experience, introducing improvements in the areas of visual merchandising and customer service in stores," she stressed.