Debenhams Group and Revolution Beauty enter brand licensing agreement

The UK-based online department store Debenhams and UK-based beauty manufacturer Revolution Beauty have entered into a new licensing partnership to develop beauty and fragrance products across the Debenhams Group portfolio.

The partnership combines the reach of the fashion and lifestyle brands belonging to Debenhams Group with the product development, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities of Revolution Beauty.

The initial collections are scheduled to launch ahead of Christmas. The initial rollout will include fragrance and gifting ranges for brands including PrettyLittleThing, Karen Millen, and BoohooMan. Further beauty and fragrance launches are planned across additional portfolio brands, with distribution spanning internal channels and selected retail partners.

Shift to asset-lite model

The agreement operates under a royalty-based license structure. Revolution Beauty will assume complete responsibility for product development, manufacturing, and worldwide distribution. In return, the manufacturer will pay an industry-standard royalty based on sales to Debenhams Group, which retains approval rights over all products, packaging, marketing, and retail channels.

Dan Finley, chief executive officer of Debenhams Group, stated: “We have been clear that we see significant global licensing opportunities for our brands, and this agreement with Revolution Beauty is a direct expression of our asset-lite strategy in action. Beauty is one of the most compelling category opportunities available to us and Revolution Beauty has the capability and relationships to bring tailored collections to market across the full portfolio.”

Finley added that the transaction aligns with the strategy of generating recurring royalty income from its intellectual property portfolio. The move aims to extend its brands into high-growth adjacent categories and accelerate the corporate transition to an asset-lite business model.

Resetting corporate retail relations

The partnership marks a formalized alignment between the two UK companies following a period of strategic restructuring.

Tom Allsworth, chief executive officer of Revolution Beauty, said: “The team at Revolution is already at an advanced stage in developing fragrance products that will launch nationally and internationally through a number of our retail partners. The early reaction to the concepts we have tested has been exceptionally positive.”

Allsworth noted that since returning to the business last year, the relationship with Debenhams Group has been completely reset. The CEO expressed confidence that by combining brand strengths with manufacturing expertise, the licenses represent a significant growth opportunity for both businesses.