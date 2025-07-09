Debenhams Group partners with Mangopay to power marketplace growth

Debenhams Group, which includes retail brands Debenhams, PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo, BoohooMan, and Karen Millen, has signed a multi-year partnership deal with Mangopay’s wallet infrastructure to support the next phase of its marketplace growth.

The partnership will debut on Debenhams, which operates a marketplace with more than 15,000 brands, as the retail group continues to scale its digital capabilities. Utilising Mangopay’s technology, the brand will be able to simplify payouts, enhance operations and create a future-ready foundation for seamless multi-vendor commerce.

In a statement, Debenhams said the new infrastructure would enhance the way it manages multi-seller payments and real-time fund distribution on the platform, as well as the automation of reconciliation and invoicing.

Dan Finley, chief executive officer of Debenhams Group, said: “As an online business, we’re constantly evolving to meet the needs of modern retail, from how customers shop to how sellers transact.

“Mangopay offers the flexibility and strategic insight we need to optimise our marketplace operations. Their wallet-based infrastructure integrates effortlessly with our existing systems, allowing us to unlock efficiency without disruption.”

The move comes as appetite for in-app wallets continues to grow as a preferred payment method, ranking just behind cards and bank transfers. A recent report from Mangopay adds that 43 percent of platform users prefer to pay and get paid via built-in wallets.

Jonathan Greenland, sales director at Mangopay, added: “We’re always proud to offer our wallet-based services to leading platforms such as Debenhams. When we’re working with innovative clients, it pushes us to be even more ambitious in how we evolve and deliver our infrastructure. We’re looking forward to seeing our joined forces thrive in this dynamic platform ecosystem.”