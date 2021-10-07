Debenhams launches Mirakl-powered marketplace

Boohoo-owned Debenhams has launched a new marketplace powered by Mirakl to “meet evolving customer demand” that will allow it to offer more than 70,000 new products.

The Mirakl-powered SaaS platform will allow the fashion and beauty retailer to continue to build a strong online presence, following its acquisition by the Boohoo Group in January 2021 to become the UK’s largest marketplace across fashion, beauty, sport and homeware.

The Debenhams website has already had 300 million UK website visits per year, and the new marketplace will allow it to cater for the “new and ever-growing demands of today’s consumer, who look to find everything they need via a one-stop online shop,” added the retailer in a press release.

Jo Graham, chief information officer at the Boohoo Group, said in a statement: “With the launch of this marketplace, we are evolving the Debenhams brand to stay ahead of the demands of the current digital-first world of commerce.

“Our partnership with Mirakl is critical to this evolution. With its unmatched technology, expertise, and seller ecosystem, Mirakl is supporting us to drive forward Debenhams’ digital transformation while ensuring we maintain the iconic brand that customers have come to love since its creation over 240 years ago.”

Mirakl is an e-commerce software company, which creates marketplace platforms for brands including Decathlon UK, Feelunique, Harvey Nichols, H&M Home and Joules.

Adrien Nussenbaum, co-chief executive and co-founder at Mirakl, added: “In creating an online marketplace, Debenhams is able to transform the way it reaches and engages with both existing customers and a new customer base of digital native shoppers by providing a one-stop online shop.

“In order to thrive, businesses need to invest in their online platforms to help better navigate the new world of retail and remain resilient. This partnership with Debenhams is further validation of the capacity of our market-leading solution to enable UK retailers to meet changing customer demand and lead in this new digital age.”