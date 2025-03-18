Debenhams launches new credit payment option

British online department store Debenhams is looking to transform the way customers shop at the retailer with the launch of a new credit payment option.

Called DebenhamsPay+, the credit payment option has been designed to give customers complete control over how they shop and pay, offering flexibility to make it more convenient to shop.

The official launch follows a successful trial and allows customers to choose from two options: ‘Split It,’ where customers can pay in monthly, interest-free instalments on orders of 15 pounds or more; and ‘Flex It,’ like a credit card, providing the freedom to pay over a longer period, at representative 29.9 percent APR variable.

Both options don’t require any upfront payments and allow the consumer to set their preferred monthly payment date, as well as manage their account through the DebenhamsPay+ app or website. Customers can receive an initial credit limit between 150 to 1,500 pounds.

Dan Finley, chief executive officer of the Debenhams Group, said in a statement: “We are on a mission to connect people with the brands they love. DebenhamsPay+ is a key part of this journey - offering more choice, more flexibility, and more freedom.

“Shopping should be seamless, and DebenhamsPay+ makes it easier than ever for our customers to get what they want, when they want it.”

DebenhamsPay+ is currently only available now on Debenhams, but the group said it has plans to extend it across other Debenhams Group brands “in the future”. The Debenhams Group features five shopping destinations: Debenhams, Karen Millen, Boohoo, MAN and PLT.