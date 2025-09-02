Debenhams places 1,200 jobs at risk in proposed closure of Burnley warehouse

Debenhams Group – formerly Boohoo Group – is potentially putting 1,200 jobs at risk as it proposes plans to close its distribution site in Burnley, Lancashire, move forward.

The fast fashion group said it intends to “gradually transfer” its online distributions centre operations to Sheffield, according to Business Live.

This would follow the closing of its facility on Burnley’s Heasandford Industrial Estate, previously the operational headquarters of the Boohoo brand, in 2026.

In a statement to the press, a spokesperson for Debenhams said: “This is not a proposal we put forward lightly, but we believe it may be important for the long-term health of the business for delivering our new strategy. Operations gradually transferring to Sheffield could offer greater capacity and efficiency.”

The company confirmed consultation with Burnley employees had begun, and that it would “explore opportunities for colleagues to remain with the business”.

Local trade union urges Debenhams to engage

The news has shocked local organisations who have expressed concern over the impact the closure may have on local residents working at the site.

Amanda Bailey-Coll, the North West regional secretary for trade union Usdaw, urged the company “to allow staff to have a proper voice through this very difficult and distressing process, by engaging with Usdaw to ensure our members are treated with fairness and dignity”.

Usdaw has previously accused Debenhams Group of refusing to recognise the union for staff working at its Burnley site, despite the company reportedly promising politicians it would engage with the organisation.

This latest news has heightened tensions, with Bailey-Coll adding that while Usdaw has, “for some years”, been seeking a dialogue with the group, “we have been met with a wall of silence from management and staff have been told in no uncertain terms not to engage with the union”.

She continued: “The staff are now facing the fight of their lives and that is why they need the support and expertise of an independent trade union.”