Debenhams teams up with Western Union for money transfers

Debenhams has signed a partnership with Western Union to handle its in-store travel money bureau offer across 112 of its stores.

The move, part of Debenham’s strategy to extend its customer offerings amid poor results announced recently, means that the department store will offer global money transfer via its existing travel money kiosks, as well as allow Western Union customers to pay at Debenhams locations.

Western Union’s general manager of Europe and the CIS for global money transfer, Massimiliano Alvisini said: “Today’s customers are looking for different options to send money or receive money via mobile app, web, retail, kiosk, bank or mobile wallet and we are pleased to extend this choice to customers of Debenhams.”

Andy Newman, head of Debenhams personal finance, added: “We are really excited to be working with Western Union to provide a fantastic travel money service to our consumers nationwide. We now have travel money bureaux at over 100 of our stores and will be introducing a total of 6 more in the coming months.

“We are committed to constantly developing our offering to ensure our customers receive the best possible service, and we look forward to another successful year ahead under our new collaboration with Western Union.”

Western Union already has a network of more than 6,400 agent locations across the UK, including locations offered via major retailers including John Lewis and Sainsbury’s.