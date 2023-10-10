Decathlon appoints new CMO

Decathlon has appointed Raphaël Goumain as its new chief marketing officer, as announced through Goumain's LinkedIn. When Goumain was given the opportunity to work at Decathlon, he didn't hesitate for a moment, he wrote. Goumain has now been in the role of CMO for about four weeks.

In a statement on his Linkedin, Goumain said: “For those who know me: I have always loved sports from an early age and practiced it intensively. Sport has been one of the best learning experiences in life for me personally, it has helped me to grow both individually and together with others. On that journey, Decathlon was, and is, the most reliable companion I could dream of. So when the opportunity arose to join this extraordinary company – and more importantly, the incredible people who work there – I didn't hesitate.

“I am truly grateful to be part of such a great team. Thank you for the warm welcome and I can't wait to meet more teammates around the world and in all sports. Let's get started together."