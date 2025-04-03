Decathlon Group achieves 16.2 billion dollars urnover in 2024

Decathlon Group realised revenue growth in fiscal year 2024. The French sporting goods retailer critically examined its expenditures that year, limiting the impact of cost inflation. Optimising operational costs remains a priority for the coming fiscal year to support long-term growth, according to the filed annual report.

Decathlon operates in 79 countries with 1,817 stores and achieved a 5.2 percent year-over-year revenue increase in 2024 at constant exchange rates. Turnover reached 16.2 billion euros, with 20 percent generated through digital sales, encompassing e-commerce, marketplaces, and in-store orders. The French retailer's net profit amounted to 787 million euros.

One of the highlights of the fiscal year, ending December 31, 2024, was Decathlon's partnership with the Paris Olympic Games. This resulted in the sale of 1.8 million licensed products throughout the year. The collaboration also led to a 10 percent increase in store visits across France during the Olympic Games and a 6.7 percent increase during the Paralympic Games, according to the report.

In 2024, Decathlon also launched Decathlon Pulse, a subsidiary established to explore new frontiers and drive additional long-term growth through strategic investments and partnerships.

Decathlon anticipates continued future growth. Over the next five years, the company plans to expand its store count and production capabilities in India with a 100 million investment euros. The French retailer also sees opportunities in Germany: By 2027, the company aims to invest 100 million euros in the opening of new stores and modernising existing locations.

For the third consecutive year, the French sporting goods retailer reported decoupling revenue growth from absolute carbon emissions. Since 2021, Decathlon has reduced its CO2 emissions by 13 percent, which the company states is in line with the Paris Agreement and Net Zero standards.