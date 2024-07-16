Decathlon launches new subsidiary to expand global footprint

Sports and equipment retailer Decathlon is launching a new fully-owned subsidiary dedicated to expanding its global footprint and driving additional long-term growth.

Acting as an independent entity within the group, ‘Decathlon Pulse’ aims to accelerate the retailer’s ambition to “move people through the wonders of sport,” and will invest in forward-thinking businesses and brands.

The subsidiary will drive innovation and growth through strategic partnerships and will have three levers of action to build additional long-term growth – centred around build, invest and acquire.

In a statement, Decathlon Pulse said it would build and scale ideas and concepts to create standalone new businesses, which will complement the retailer’s core activities and “strengthen the group’s value proposition,” it will also invest as a shareholder in “highly innovative companies” that it states can change “the sport ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of new sustainable business models”.

In addition, it will acquire “strong and forward-looking sports brands and sporting goods distributors that are changing the game by their revolutionising ideas and trailblazing business models”.

Since 2018, Decathlon has invested close to 400 million euros in capitalistic partnerships, from investments in start-ups and small companies to the acquisition of majority stakes in premium pure players like AllTricks and Bergfreunde, Decathlon Pulse is an extension of this strategy, as it looks to focus on long-term strategic growth.

To lead the new subsidiary, Decathlon has appointed Franck Vigo as chief executive of Decathlon Pulse and its global chief executive Barbara Martin Coppola as chair.

Vigo has worked with Decathlon for more than 20 years, including serving as secretary general from September 2014 to September 2019, working closely with the family chairman and leading governance and strategic initiatives. Since 2022, he was Decathlon alliances and new business’ leader, focusing on capitalistic partnerships (VC and M&A) and internal exploration of new business models (which he had already developed since 2019).

On his appointment and new subsidiary, Vigo said: “Today marks an exciting new journey for us as we launch Decathlon Pulse, driven by a passion for sport and a singular vision to continuously enhance our impact on people's lives.

“We believe the best way to do so is to build long-term relationships with game-changing companies and people, in which we invest while maintaining their full autonomy to create a better sports industry.”

Coppola, Decathlon global chief executive and Decathlon Pulse chairwoman added: “This marks a significant milestone in our journey to better serving the sporting needs of the customers of tomorrow.

“Decathlon Pulse is a separate entity but will be complementary to the Decathlon as they work towards the same purpose to Move People Through the Wonders of Sport. Decathlon Pulse will be dedicated to finding new growth levers and game-changing innovations in the sports market. I can’t wait to see what the team achieves in the future.”