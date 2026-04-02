Decathlon reports a 4.0 percent increase in turnover for 2025

The Decathlon group published its annual results this Thursday, announcing a 4.0 percent increase in turnover compared to the 2024 financial year. It also reported a 7.1 percent growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) at constant exchange rates. These improving figures are accompanied by strong operational profitability, with an EBITDA of 1.8 billion euros.

As the sports retailer celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the group it belongs to reached a turnover of 16.8 billion euros in 2025. This figure demonstrates the company's resilience after a lacklustre 2024.

In 2025, the French group's EBITDA increased by 21 percent to 1.8 billion euros, while its net profit grew by 16 percent to 910 million euros.

According to Decathlon, this performance is explained by “the strength of Decathlon's integrated model, combining design, production and distribution, and its ability to offer products with the best value for money to its customers worldwide.”

The French retailer is currently continuing its retail expansion. The group plans to open ten new Decathlon stores in Spain during the first half of 2026, as well as 25 new stores in Germany. In France, the retailer is also strengthening its local strategy by opening its ninth Parisian store. This new location is integrated within a Boulanger store, a chain specialising in home appliances and multimedia.