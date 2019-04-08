Decision on the future of Bangladesh Accord delayed for the 7th time

We’re going to have to wait a few more days to know what the future holds for the Bangladesh Accord, the independent organization set up by more than 200 fashion companies operating in Bangladesh, which conducts safety inspections in garment factories since the Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013. The Supreme Court of Bangladesh delayed for the seventh time its decision on whether the Accord may or may not continue its operations in the country.

Last year, the Bangladesh government asked the Bangladesh Accord to cease its operations by November 30, claiming that the Remediation Coordination Cell, a national regulatory body, is fully capable of taking over their work from now on. The Accord appealed the decision, but hearings keep being delayed by the Supreme Court, again and again.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 15. Last week, several fashion companies, including Adidas, H&M, Inditex and Esprit, have expressed their support to the Bangladesh Accord.