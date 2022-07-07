Deckers Brands appoints new president of fashion lifestyle

Deckers Brands has announced the appointment of Anne Spangenberg as the group’s new president of fashion lifestyle, effective July 11.

Serving on the executive leadership team, Spangenberg will report directly to the CEO and president, Dave Powers.

Most recently, Spangenberg served as chief merchant for Nike.

In her new role, she has been tasked with leading Deckers’ fashion lifestyle brands, including Ugg and Koolaburra, with a particular focus on product diversification, consumer adoption and franchise evolution across omnichannel marketplaces.

In a release, Powers said that Ugg was at its “strongest position ever”, with Spangenberg’s appointment an attempt to further bolster it.

He continued: “”I’m proud of the great work the Ugg team has delivered and I look forward to working with Anne to accelerate the brand’s growth, enhance the customer experience and make continued progress on our goals over the coming year.”

Spangenberg seconded Powers’ sentiments, adding that she looks to elevate the Ugg brand through “disciplined and strategic global marketplace management”.