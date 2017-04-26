Deckers Brands hints that its up for sale

Deckers Brands maker of labels such as UGG and Teva, has announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to review a broad range of strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value, which may include a sale or other transaction.

“The management team continues to remain focused on driving improvements in the business through our recently announced 150 million dollars savings program. We are also continuing to explore additional margin enhancing opportunities and plan to further articulate more details on our upcoming year-end earnings call on May 25, 2017,” said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deckers in a press release.

The company has retained Moelis & Company as its financial advisor.

Picture:Deckers Brands website