Deckers Brands Q1 net sales up 22.1 percent

Deckers Brands net sales increased 22.1 percent to 825.3 million dollars for the first quarter, while on a constant currency basis, net sales increased 23 percent.

Gross margin for the quarter was 56.9 percent, operating income rose to 132.8 million dollars and diluted earnings per share increased to 4.52 dollars.

For the fiscal year 2025, the company forecasts net sales to increase approximately 10 percent to 4.7 billion dollars, gross margin to be approximately 54 percent, operating margin to be in the range of 19.5 percent to 20 percent and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of 29.75 dollars to 30.65 dollars.

“As this is my last quarter to report as CEO, I am pleased to share these strong results to kick-off fiscal year 2025. Deckers has an exciting future ahead as Stefano transitions into his new role as CEO next week," said Dave Powers, outgoing president and CEO of Deckers Brands.

First quarter direct-to-consumer net sales increased 24 percent to 310.6 million dollars with DTC comparable net sales increase of 21.9 percent and wholesale net sales increased 21 percent to 514.8 million dollars.

The company’s domestic net sales increased 23 percent to 515.9 million dollars and international net sales increased 20.8 percent to 309.5 million dollars.

The company’s Hoka brand net sales increased 29.7 percent to 545.2 million dollars, UGG brand net sales increased 14 percent to 223 million dollars, Teva brand net sales decreased 4.3 percent to 46.3 million dollars, Sanuk brand net sales decreased 28.4 percent to 6.9 million dollars and other brands, primarily composed of Koolaburra increased 123.5 percent to 4 million dollars.