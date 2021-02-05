Deckers Brands Q3 sales improve 14.8 percent, earnings up 26 percent

Deckers Brands third quarter revenue increased 14.8 percent to 1.078 billion dollars and earnings per share increased 26 percent to a 8.99 dollars. On a constant currency basis, the company’s net sales increased 13.8 percent. Gross margin was 57 percent compared to 54.1 percent for the same period last year.

“Our record third quarter performance was propelled by demand across the UGG brand’s diversified product offering and the continued global expansion of the Hoka One One brand,” said Dave Powers, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Highlights of Deckers Brands’ Q3 performance UGG brand net sales increased 12.2 percent to 876.8 million dollars, Hoka One One brand net sales increased 52.1 percent to 141.6 million dollars, Teva brand net sales decreased 8.7 percent to 15.7 million dollars, while Sanuk brand net sales decreased 17.3 percent to 7 million dollars. The company added that other brands net sales, primarily composed of Koolaburra, decreased 5.5 percent to 36.7 million dollars.

The company’s wholesale net sales increased 6.2 percent to 557.9 million dollars, DTC net sales increased 25.7 percent to 519.9 million dollars, while DTC comparable sales increased 33.8 percent over the same period last year. Domestic net sales increased 19.3 percent to 770.5 million dollars and international net sales increased 4.8 percent to 307.2 million dollars compared to the same period last year.

