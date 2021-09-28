Deichmann helps to raise money for nonprofit Barnardo’s

European shoe retailer Deichmann helped to raise over 185,000 pounds for UK children’s charity Barnardo’s, as part of its summer-long campaign Best Foot Forward. Deichmann was also the headlining sponsor of Barnardo’s annual Big Toddle, a sponsored walk, for which the charity reported a 24 percent growth in sign-ups due to the partnership.

Tv personalities Sam and Billie Faiers, Jacqueline Jossa, Lydia Bright and Jake Quickenden supported the campaign, encouraging individuals to get involved in the initiatives.

Image: Deichmann, Tv personalities support campaign

“Our partnership with Barnardo’s for Deichmann UK’s 20th Anniversary has been a great success and we are delighted to provide support for families most in need throughout the UK,” stated Samuel Deichman, chairman of Deichmann UK, in a release. “Since the Back to School campaign launched nationally at the end of July, it has been one of our busiest and most successful campaigns in the UK to date.”

Alongside the funds raised, the retailer also implemented a school shoe donation scheme. The initiative enabled the provision of new school shoes to 1,000 school children across 16 regions and communities throughout the UK.

Peter Feltham, team manager of Barnardo’s Freeman Family Centre, said: “The shoe donation scheme and partnership with Deichmann has been so gratefully received at the Freeman Family Centre. We have been hearing more and more stories from families about how they have been unable to afford new shoes for their children and some have no option but to borrow shared shoes owned by the school.”