Deichmann posts strong results in Spain, appoints new managing director for Iberia

Madrid - Essen-based footwear giant Deichmann has reported a standout 2025 performance in Spain, with local growth doubling the group’s global average despite broader market volatility.

Highlights of 2025 performance

Deichmann Group concluded the 2025 fiscal year with revenues of 8.9 billion (10.37 billion dollars), a 2.3 percent increase on the sale of 180 million pairs of shoes. While Germany remains the core market, accounting for approximately 30 percent of turnover (2.7 billion euros), the remaining 70 percent is generated across its 30-country international footprint.

In Spain, the subsidiary Deichmann Calzados outperformed the parent company, posting revenue of 131.5 million euros, up 4.78 percent on the sales of 4.13 million pairs of shoes, up 2.94 percent.

Though Spain currently represents 1.47 percent of total turnover, its consistent growth identifies it as a primary strategic pillar for the group. "We stood firm in a difficult environment," said chairman Heinrich Deichmann, attributing the resilience to "targeted investments in sustainable business development."

Expansion and Omnichannel Strategy

Celebrating 15 years in Spain, Deichmann grew its local workforce by 6 percent in 2025 to 1,027 employees. The retail network ended the year with 88 stores following six new openings and five renovations.

The retailer plans to open five more Spanish locations—including Mallorca and Murcia, while rolling out a "new store concept."

This physical expansion will be paired with an "omnichannel first" approach, integrating its 40 global e-commerce platforms with enhanced digital services to improve the customer experience.

New Leadership for Iberia

Mateus de Souza has been appointed as the new managing director for Iberia. A 15-year veteran of the company and former regional sales director, de Souza will oversee operations in both Spain and Portugal.

Deichmann highlighted de Souza’s promotion as a testament to internal talent development. De Souza stated his priority is to maintain the brand’s core identity: "offering fashion and footwear trends at an accessible price for the whole family, across both physical and digital channels."