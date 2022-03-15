Delivery firm Hermes changes name to Evri

Parcel delivery company Hermes, which counts Asos, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis as clients, is changing its name to Evri as part of a complete rebrand to enhance its customer services.

Described as a new chapter for Hermes, the company will rebrand as Evri with a new logo and brand identity, explained the delivery company in a statement, which will be rolled out across all its locations, vehicles and ParcelShops.

The new brand will see “significant investment” in its customer services, including the opening of a fully UK-based customer service team. With 200 experts to be based in local depots, “closer to where potential issues are”. Evri also added that it will be upgrading its chatbot and releasing more phone lines for those who prefer to speak directly to someone.

Evri is the largest dedicated parcel carrier in the UK, delivering more than 650 million parcels a year, and added that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) will be at the heart of the new brand, with an emphasis on reducing its impact on the planet and promoting equality and fairness.

This will include continuing to grow its use of alternative fuels and innovative building initiatives which have already resulted in it using 100 percent renewable electricity across all its operations. It has also pledged net-zero targets for direct and indirect emissions by 2035.

Martijn de Lange, chief executive at Evri (formerly Hermes UK), said: “Our new brand has been developed with the people who are important to us – our customers, employees, couriers and partners. It reflects the ongoing journey we are on and the fact that we have listened and are continuing to change and adapt.

“The demand for on-line shopping is here to stay and we have experienced two years of dramatic growth which has resulted in our entire business going through a major transformation programme to ensure we can continue to be able to meet the needs of ‘Evri’ customer.”

The rebrand will be shared in the company’s first-ever TV advertising campaign, which will launch on March 18 during ITV’s Coronation Street.