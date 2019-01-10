Delpozo lays off 20 employees as part of ‘restructuring plan’

Spanish luxury brand Delpozo part of the perfumes group Perfumes y Diseño, has terminated 20 employees as a part of its restructuring process. The company initiated several measures last year including moving a part of its production to Italy and appointment of German designer Lutz Huelle as the company’s new creative director, who replaced Josep Font. Huelle’s first collection is expected to hit the stores only in September this year.

While the company has reduced the number of its sales team members, the workers in the areas of administration and logistics have been moved to Perfumes y Diseño’s structure. Delpozo has however decided to maintain its workshop in Madrid to manage around 35 percent of the production.

Pablo Badía, General Manager of Delpozo told Mds that the objective now is to finish consolidating the new team and reorganize some of the positions “giving opportunities to people from home”.

With a target of achieving revenues of 10 million euros this year, the company has also decided to diversify into new product categories including glasses and perfumes. Delpozo plans to open concessions within multi-brand outlets at a slightly lower entry price. The company currently operates 35 outlets in Madrid, London and Dubai. Delpozo also has plans to enter new markets like China while strengthening its business in the United States.

Picture credit:Delpozo website