Delta Apparel appoints new vice president of finance

Delta Apparel has announced the appointment of Jason Bates as vice president of finance for its Delta Group business segment.

Bates joins the activewear apparel manufacturer following 20 years of accounting and financial leadership experience, with him most recently serving as director of business planning and analysis, commercial finance at Interface.

In this role, Bates was credited with leading the financial operations of the flooring company’s US, Canada and Latin America businesses.

He has also previously worked at Newell Brands in a series of financial leadership roles including operations finance manager.

In a release, Matt Miller, Delta Group president, said on Bates’ appointment, “We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Delta Group team.

“Jason will provide overall finance leadership and will be responsible for leading the forecasting, planning, budgeting, and reporting processes for the Delta Group.

“His leadership experience and strong financial background will be essential to implementing key processes to support the long-range strategic vision and growth for the business.”