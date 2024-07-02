Delta Apparel files for bankruptcy, to sell Salt Life brand

On June 30, 2024, Delta Apparel filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Delaware court.

Before the bankruptcy filing, Delta Apparel agreed to sell the Salt Life brand under its portfolio to Forager Capital Management LLC for around 28 million dollars in cash.

The company said in a sec filing that it will continue to operate their businesses as a debtor-in-possession and pursue a structured sale of their assets pursuant to one or more competitive bidding processes or other strategic arrangements.

Delta Apparel added that the Salt Life transaction will be conducted through a Bankruptcy Court-supervised process.