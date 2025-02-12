Delta Galil achieves sales of 2 billion dollars in 2024

Delta Galil announced an 18 percent increase in sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, reaching 599.2 million dollars, driven by growth across all segments, channels, and geographies.

The intimate apparel, activewear, loungewear, and denim manufacturer also reported a 10 percent increase in full-year sales to 2.04 billion dollars.

"Delta Galil’s strong fourth-quarter financial results produced a record year of sales and robust profitability, reflecting our team’s resilience, creativity, and dedication in achieving excellent results,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil.

“For the full year, I am proud to report that we exceeded our 2024 sales and EBITDA guidance, as we grew sales by 10 percent to over 2 billion dollars, produced a record gross margin of 41.9 percent, and expanded net income by 18 percent to 109 million dollars.”

The company noted that fourth-quarter and full-year online sales for its brands increased by 22 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

Delta Galil declared a 10 million dollars dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 9 million dollars for the same quarter last year.

For fiscal year 2025, the company forecasts sales between 2.118 dollars and 2.165 billion dollars (a 4 to 6 percent increase), net income between 112 dollars and 118 million dollars (a 4 to 8 percent increase), and diluted EPS between 3.92 dollars and 4.15 dollars (a 4 to 9 percent increase).

Dabah added, “Looking ahead, our near-term priorities include increasing sales and profitability with our global licenses and new brands, implementing further realignment plans to improve the efficiency and profitability of our factories, and developing new categories with our main customers.”