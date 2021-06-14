Delta Galil Industries to merge lingerie brands

Delta Galil Industries is strategically merging its Bare Necessities and Brayola divisions to create an “enhanced” women’s intimates marketplace.

The two lingerie brands will be housed under BareNecessities.com as Delta Galil Industries looks to strengthen its position on the global intimates market while also highlighting each brand’s individual assets.

In a statement, parent company Delta Galil Industries said that the move would combine Brayola’s digital technology and social commerce expertise with Bare Necessities’ strong product offering and global brand recognition. This will create an enhanced intimates marketplace that will offer “the best in social shopping, variety and quality of merchandise, and fit technology”.

Isaac Dabah, chief executive of Delta Galil Industries, said: “Delta Galil is committed to investing in digital innovation in order to enhance the online shopping experience and this strategic move is the next step in our journey.

“This merger allows us to combine the merchandising strength of Bare Necessities and the digital technology and fitting expertise of Brayola to establish BareNecessities.com as the primary destination for women shopping online for intimates.”

Lingerie brands Bare Necessities and Brayola to merge

Orit Hashay, founder and chief executive of Brayola, added: “We’re thrilled to combine our innovative digital tools and fitting technology strengths with Bare Necessities’ extensive online offering to give even more women the opportunity to find the best-fitting, most comfortable bras, and intimates.

“Technology has been core to Brayola’s DNA since our founding and this merger fully leverages our tools and expertise to create a better e-commerce shopping experience.”

Image: courtesy of Delta Galil Industries/Brayola

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company has been focused on building its e-commerce presence, investing in its owned brands’ digital offerings, and in strategic merger and acquisitions in recent years.

In 2020, the company acquired both Bare Necessities, one of the most well-known intimates e-commerce marketplaces and the largest intimates platform in the US, with more than 160 brands and 6,400 styles, and Brayola, an online bra-fitting specialist whose unique algorithm uses crowdsourced fit data to improve and personalise the customer experience.

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women, and children. Its brands include 7 For All Mankind, Splendid, and PJ Salvage. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Calvin Klein, Columbia, Spalding, Tommy Hilfiger, and Wilson.

