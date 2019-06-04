Denim brand Hudson targeting UK and Ireland

Los Angeles-based denim brand Hudson is looking to target growth in the UK and Ireland after signing a new UK sales distribution agreement with Four Marketing.

Fashion agency Four Marketing, which has been establishing brands through wholesale and distribution for over twenty years, said in a short statement that it will be providing resources to allow the Hudson business to “further develop” in the region.

The new strategy drive to boost sales distribution will be led by denim divisional manager, Gintare Rutkauskaite.

Founded in 2002, Hudson is a designer-led denim brand that is “fuelled by youthful optimism” and prides itself on owning every process. Current strategies for the brand includes reducing its environmental footprint and finding better, greener ways to produce denim.