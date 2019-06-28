Denim brand Joe’s forays into fragrance with Bellevue Brands

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has signed a licensing agreement for denim lifestyle brand Joe's, with Bellevue Brands, Inc. to develop, produce and distribute a line of men’s and women’s fragrances. The company said, Joe’s Icon Indigo for him consists of scents such as Italian mandarin and bourbon accord, while Joe’s Icon Indigo for her incorporates fresh bergamot and lily of the valley.

"We’re excited to launch Joe’s into fragrances for the first time. As we expand the brand beyond apparel and accessories into a full lifestyle brand, launching a fragrance line is a natural next step,” said Karen Castellano, President of Sequential Brands Group’s Fashion Division, adding, “Bellevue Brands is a great partner whose premium fragrances are produced right here in the United States in their state-of-the-art facility.”

The company added that the fragrance line will be available online at Joesjeans.com and Joe’s retail locations, as well as internationally throughout department stores, specialty stores, and duty-free shops.

Picture:Sequential Brands Group