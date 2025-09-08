Denim Deal launches India Hub to boost circularity

The European initiative Denim Deal has launched its India Hub, a new partnership with the Global Alliance for Textile Sustainability Council (GATS) and Dutch venture builder Enviu, to advance circularity in the denim industry. The collaboration will focus on promoting the large-scale use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) cotton in Indian denim manufacturing for both domestic and international markets.

The launch of the hub in September 2025 follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the three parties in May 2025. This move expands Denim Deal’s mission beyond Europe, where it has already established a network of brands, suppliers, and recyclers to implement measurable circularity commitments.

Closing supply chain gaps

As a major global producer of denim, India has a large textile waste stream and a growing domestic market. However, its circular supply chain for textiles remains fragmented. The Denim Deal India Hub aims to address this by integrating technical knowledge, infrastructure, and brand participation under the Denim Deal Certified Recycled Fiber (DDCRF) standard.

Under the partnership, Denim Deal will provide international expertise, guidelines, and connections to global brands that source from India. GATS will lead local operations, mobilising collectors, sorters, recyclers, and manufacturers. Enviu will focus on innovation pilots, impact measurement, and designing scalable business models.

“We’re proud to announce a new milestone for the Denim Deal Foundation: launching our India hub in collaboration with GATS and Enviu,” said Denim Deal board member Nicolas Prophte. “India offers a unique opportunity to lead the way in fashion circularity, with its large market, advanced recycling tech, and strong denim industry. We hope India becomes a global model for sustainability and inspires other countries to follow suit.”

An ecosystem for the value chain

The hub is designed to create a collaborative ecosystem for stakeholders across the denim value chain. Brands will gain access to verified recycled fibers, impact tracking systems, and support for developing circular collections. Recyclers and mills will receive training, certification pathways, and entry to global markets. Retailers and manufacturers can run pilot projects and develop take-back programs, while technology providers can integrate traceability tools and digital IDs for full transparency.

Parvinder Singh, founder of Indian organisation GATS, commented: “Our members across India are already recovering and processing textile waste. The India Hub gives us the structure to scale those efforts and deliver certified recycled materials trusted by international brands.”

Devansh Peshin, regional program manager at Enviu, added that the initiative creates a "common bridge for circularity" in the denim industry.

The first steps for the hub include a joint campaign, training sessions on PCR cotton for local stakeholders, and open calls for pilot projects with brands and suppliers. A comprehensive impact report is scheduled for release in mid-2026.